ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

No flooding reported in Valley, but power outage hit San Benito hard

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ClvAj_0fKhduz400

Overnight storms brought the lightning but damage for residents in the Rio Grande Valley was minimal, officials said Tuesday.

Unofficial rain totals put Brownsville at around 3 inches of rain, Harlingen at 1.5 inches and McAllen at just under an inch, but no flooding was reported.

The worst damage from the storm was the inconvenience of power outages, and San Benito was particularly hard-hit.

“Especially in San Benito, we had a major power outage,” said Tom Hushen, Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator. “In fact, the school district shut down and didn’t open up today. I’m going to say it happened about 4:30 or 4 in the morning and it lasted all the way until about 9.”

“We heard that it was going to take most of the morning to get it fixed,” he added. “Apparently something may have been hit by lightning at the AEP Center and the breakers all blew and they were turning them on slowly.”

By 10:30 a.m. there were only about 50 AEP Texas customers in the Valley still without power Tuesday. Magic Valley Electric Cooperative reported about 60 customers, mostly in Cameron County, without electricity.

But problems were persisting in some parts of San Benito into late morning, Hushen said.

“Probably at about 9 o’clock half the city came back on, and as I’m driving through right now, it’s still got Sam Houston (Boulevard) out,” Hushen said in an interview about 10 a.m.

The prospect of flooding was in the forecast overnight, but Hushen said that proved not to be a problem.

“We’ve been out since 5 in the morning and we haven’t seen any flooding,” he said.

What rainfall there was managed to spread itself out over several hours.

“It’s always best for us when it does that,” Hushen said. “When you get three inches in 30 minutes or an hour, then we have some major flooding.”

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA

Severe large hail and heavy rains hit parts of El Paso

A severe thunderstorm clobbered Santa Teresa and portions of El Paso's Westside Tuesday night. The storm moved up from Chihuahua and moved NE through places like Canutillo, Anthony TX, Anthony NM, and then through Chaparral while weakening. Hail covered the ground looking like a winter storm passed by. Numerous reports...
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

AEP reporting power outages due to Monday’s rainfall

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tuesday morning AEP Texas is reporting scattered outages across the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post heavy rains and strong winds on Monday night are impacting about 8,400 AEP customers. AEP reports the majority of outages are in the San Benito area. The company said they are working to […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KIII 3News

Power outages decreasing in Alice and Falfurrias areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the AEP Texas Outage Map, outages began around 4:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 26. AEP reports that 1,000 customers in the Alice and Falfurrias areas are without power as of 7:44 a.m. This is down from the peak of over 2,000 outages at...
ALICE, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV delays class start time due to power outages

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will have delayed operations Tuesday. According to a release, operations at all campuses will begin at 10 a.m. The release states this is due to the heavy rain and because many buildings in the Edinburg campus are without power. This delay is […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Benito, TX
Business
Brownsville, TX
Industry
Harlingen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
San Benito, TX
Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Cameron County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
Mcallen, TX
Business
Cameron County, TX
Government
Cameron County, TX
Industry
Local
Texas Industry
City
San Benito, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
County
Cameron County, TX
Brownsville, TX
Business
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Small hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northeastern Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Reforma, or 16 miles southwest of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Puerto Rico, La Gloria, La Reforma, Santa Catarina, San Isidro, Santa Elena and Delmita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages impact some local medical businesses

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rainstorms across the valley caused power outages to thousands of residents and local businesses. According to Eladio Jaimez, the spokesperson for AEP Texas, the outages were caused by lightning striking poles and equipment. The power outages impacted some local medical businesses in San Benito. Garett Byrd, the executive director for San […]
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
ValleyCentral

Closure of Western Road begins April 28

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces the closure of Western Road north of 3 Mile Road. According to the county’s news release the closure will be on April 28 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of traffic control for waterline adjustments made by AGUA SUD’s contractor. The contractor plans […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Outage#Aep
The Brownsville Herald

Cameron County holds riverfront TIRZ hearing

The agenda of Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Cameron County Commissioners Court included a public hearing on a proposal to create the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone necessary for a Brownsville downtown riverfront redevelopment project to proceed. The TIRZ is a tool offered by the state that reimburses developers for...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
5K+
Followers
60
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy