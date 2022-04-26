Neighbor Reports Fire at Lafayette Home
The woman who lives at 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive experienced having a fire at her home, but she was able to escape without injuries according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton...kpel965.com
The woman who lives at 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive experienced having a fire at her home, but she was able to escape without injuries according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton...kpel965.com
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0