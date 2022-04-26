ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor Reports Fire at Lafayette Home

By Bernadette Lee
 2 days ago
The woman who lives at 816 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive experienced having a fire at her home, but she was able to escape without injuries according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton...

1 Dead in Lafayette School Bus Crash

One person is reported dead in a crash that involved a Lafayette Parish School Bus. According to KATC TV3, the crash happened on Gloria Switch around 4 PM Wednesday, just north of Scott. The number of injured is unknown at this time, but one death has been confirmed. It is...
Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Police: Louisiana hit and run suspect confessed to killing mother

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash. On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.
