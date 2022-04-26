Minnesota Once Exported Winter to Rest of the Country

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater.
Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder.
Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
