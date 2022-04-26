ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Hicks goes on paternity list, Andújar recalled

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tC1YH_0fKhUbCm00
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks (31) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed center fielder Aaron Hicks on the paternity list and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hicks has been expecting his first child with wife Cheyenne Woods, a professional golfer and niece of Tiger Woods.

The switch-hitting Hicks is batting .273 with a .377 on-base percentage through 15 games this season.

Andújar, an AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2018, is hitting .347 with three homers and a .947 OPS this season in Triple-A.

New York is set to open a three-game series against Baltimore in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news regarding their struggling slugger

The New York Yankees are coming off back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Orioles and have strung together a five-game winning streak, winning seven of their last eight games in total. The Bombers have finally hit their stride offensively thanks to a bit more continuity from their sluggers. One of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Trevor Bauer suspension: MLB drops the hammer on Dodgers pitcher

Major League Baseball (MLB) has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years after an investigation into sexual assault allegations. Note: This story contains graphic accounts of domestic violence, threats and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Red Sox return from Andrew Benintendi trade has been underwhelming

A current look at the Red Sox Andrew Benintendi trade. If you read the early batting leaders, a former Red Sox outfielder has a healthy start to 2022. Lefty hitting Andrew Benintendi is on a tear. This is following a solid 2021 when Benintendi hit .276 and slammed 17 home runs. Oh, did I mention he won a Glove Glove?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have struck gold with speedy outfielder

After a difficult start to the 2022 season, the New York Yankees are finally hitting their stride, winning seven consecutive games and two series against the Cleaveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles. The Bombers now sit 13–6 on the season, hosting the top record in the AL East and tied with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Veteran MLB Outfielder Announces His Retirement

MLB outfielder Jon Jay has officially announced his retirement from baseball. He announced it via his Instagram account. Jay is a former second-round pick and played in the MLB for 12 seasons on seven different teams. He also won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Miguel Andújar
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Announces Punishment For Mets vs. Cardinals Brawl

Earlier this week, a contest between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals turned ugly when a brawl broke out. New York’s J.D. Davis got hit earlier in the game on an unintentional pitch, but everyone knew retaliation was in store. In the bottom of the eighth, Mets reliever Yoan Lopez fired back, buzzing St. Louis designated hitter Nolan Arenado up-and-in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Friday Sports in Brief

MIAMI (AP) — Joel Embiid has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion and the Philadelphia 76ers said Friday night that the MVP finalist is out for the foreseeable future. Embiid was injured late in Philadelphia’s victory at Toronto on Thursday night, when the 76ers were closing out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy