Shakespeare’s Globe has released several new online videos from their archives, all of which are worth seeing. One of them is the 2018 Hamlet with the Globe’s Artistic Director Michelle Terry in the title role. This is not as surprising as it sounds. Every actor worth his or her chops longs to take on one of the big ones – Hamlet, Macbeth, or Lear – and, sooner or later, if they’ve got the clout, they do. James Bond, otherwise known as Daniel Craig, is playing Macbeth right now on Broadway.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO