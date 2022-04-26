ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Oh Brother Opens Second Store at Temple University

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second location of Oh Brother in Philadelphia opened at Temple University, located at 1600 N. Broad Street. This is great news for foodies who live in Philadelphia. The original location opened in 2014 and has...

Teressa P.

What happened to Checkers? 9 out of 10 Philly Checkers Locations Closed

Checkers resturantShutterstock via Resturant Business Online. If you drive through West, Southwest, North, and Northeast Philadelphia you’ll notice most of the Checker’s restaurants are closed and boarded up. At first, I thought this was a fluke, but according to the Checker’s website, 9 out of their 10 locations in the city are closed. Only the Aramingo Avenue store is open:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

10 Restaurants for Mother’s Day Brunch in Philadelphia

The real gift you can give on Mother's Day? Making a plan so Mom doesn't have to. Why is brunch the official meal of Mother’s Day? I have no idea, it’s simply the law. My mom doesn’t live in Philadelphia, but, if she did, you better believe we’d be going to brunch this Mother’s Day. If you happen to have a local mom, it’s time to make a reservation for your annual Sunday brunch. (Yes, the holiday is soon. May 8th, to be exact — go mark your calendar.) If you’re a mom, I give you permission to passive-aggressively send this list to your child. If you happen to be far from your mom, I’m with you — maybe we’ll still drink some mimosas, though? Here are the brunch spots to consider, regardless of your Mother’s Day situation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Wissahickon Inn: the Hotel that Launched Chestnut Hill

“Enough is never enough,” Henry H. Houston allegedly once said. After making his first fortune in railroads, oil, and gold mines during the Civil War, the 19th century industrialist transformed himself into a developer. Houston’s ambition? To turn pastoral farmland northwest of Philadelphia into a cash crop. Instead of raising corn or sheep, Houston wanted to raise real estate prices and create an enclave for those who shared his values: wealth of the Episcopalian sort.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Youth Football Coach Shoots Another Coach In Stands Of Football Field Near Temple University, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning new details about what led up to a shooting in the stands at a football field near Temple University where children were out practicing. On Monday, police revealed the suspect is a coach for a youth football team in Philly. Cellphone video captured the moments a man opens fire and hits two other men in the stands of a football field as 7-year-old children were having a rec football practice. CBS3 obtained this video from police sources of a double shooting at 11th and Cecil B. Moore from earlier this evening. High school students were practicing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Philly

Sound Engineer Ambushed By 5 Gunmen Outside Recording Studio In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man working at a recording studio was ambushed during a shooting in South Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Police are calling the victim fortunate. The man was able to run to the nearest Wawa, where he was transported to Jefferson Hospital, and he is expected to be OK.  The intersection of Jackson and Water Street in South Philly remains blocked off. One patrol car remains outside the recording studio where police say the victim is a sound engineer.  BREAKING: @PhillyPolice investigating South Philly shooting. Police say 5 men approached a man leaving a recording studio and fired off 21 shots....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Look into One Family’s History Illuminates Haverford’s, Main Line’s Legacy of Racial Exclusion

Angel Goins poses with her grandmother Roxanna Wright and her mother Carla Garrison in front of Wright’s Ardmore home.Image via Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Toney Goins’s family has lived in Haverford Township for five generations, being one of the rare Black families to find their home in the predominantly white town with only three percent of the population Black, writes Zoe Greenberg for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
HAVERFORD, PA
hypebeast.com

JAY-Z's Made In America Festival Announces 2022 Dates

The JAY-Z-curated Made In America music festival is set to return to Philadelphia this September for its 2022 edition. Although the official lineup is yet to be announced, fans can now purchase their early bird tickets for the Labor Day Weekend staple festival that is set to take place on September 3 and September 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. “From the inaugural festival in 2012 to now, Made In America has had a home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. We have seen some of music’s most iconic moments and built a community rooted in the Philadelphia community,” said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation. “We’re thrilled to return for another year of music and culture, bringing the brightest and most powerful voices in music and advocacy to one stage.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Temple Plans to Develop New Buildings on Campus, Expand Athletic Facilities

As Temple University embarks on its first major fundraising campaign since 2009, President Jason Wingard has a long list of priorities – including development of at least three new buildings on the school's North Philadelphia campus, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. After taking the reins of the region's largest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

