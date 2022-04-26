Destroyer USS Sampson Transits Taiwan Strait

In July 2021, during a speech on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China has a “historic mission” and “unshakable commitment” to reunify with Taiwan and “smash” any efforts at independence.1 The CCP has created a vast surveillance state in China to control the population, particularly in areas of “restive” populations. Across the Taiwan Strait, the Republic of China (ROC) employs sophisticated electronic monitoring methods for security, health, transportation, and other purposes, as demonstrated in its successful efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.2 If China invades and conquers Taiwan, it likely will move to quickly repurpose Taiwan’s existing surveillance capability.
