BRANFORD — A town animal shelter is investigating after officials say an injured dog was found tied to a pole this weekend and later died. People who spotted the dog, who appeared to be a schnauzer mix and about 5 years old, brought the animal on Sunday to the Dan Cogsrove Animal Shelter. The dog had been tied to a pole outside of McDonald’s, the animal shelter said on Facebook.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO