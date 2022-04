A couple in Wisconsin died early this month while attempting the popular social media trend, 'fractal burning'. The incident happens in Marathon County where firefighters responded to a house fire and found two bodies in the house. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office investigated the scene for signs of arson and homicide. After weeks of investigation, it was found that the two had died in their garage from electrocution by the electric current they were using to burn fractal patterns in wood. The trend has been popular on social media pages like Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO