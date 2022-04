We just got the news about a new cannabis bar opening in Superior soon, now the news that a popular marijuana-themed sub shop is opening its first location in Minnesota. There were rumors that this chain of toasted sub shops had planned on opening up shops as long ago as 2015, that's when the State of Minnesota approved a franchisor license, but fast forward 7 years and it's confirmed by Business Journal that Cheba Hut is opening its first shop in Minnesota this summer.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO