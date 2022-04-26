Syracuse Police Athletic League, connecting youths with officers, takes greater light following viral incident
By Jessica Houghtaling
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days ago
Following an incident on Easter Sunday that made national headlines, community policing in Syracuse is getting a closer look. Video of an 8-year-old boy's interaction with police after being accused of stealing a bag of chips went viral last week, leaving critics upset with how the child was treated. However, department...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Portions of the Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall were evacuated Saturday after an incident there. Paramus police units are on the scene. The department tweeted out that there was no shooting at the location. No other details have been announced yet. News 12 will have more on this situation as...
