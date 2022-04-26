ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandia, TX

DOE Extends Honeywell Subsidiary’s Contract for Continued Management, Operation of Sandia Lab

By Christine Thropp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Honeywell International subsidiary will continue managing and operating the Sandia National Laboratories through April 30, 2027, under an extended Department of Energy contract. The National Nuclear Security Administration awarded contract option terms...

IN THIS ARTICLE
