ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Raytheon Wins Navy Contract for Radar Signal Studies

By Angeline Leishman
ExecutiveBiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaytheon Technologies has booked a potential $46.3 million contract from the Office of Naval Research to explore radar component designs under the Agnostic Signal Processing for Increased...

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

It Will Be Years Before Raytheon Can Build New Stinger Missiles

It will be years before Raytheon Technologies can build new Stinger shoulder-fired missiles due to a dwindling supply of weapons parts, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. The U.S. has shipped Stingers to Ukraine’s military, which has used them to shoot down Russian aircraft. But there’s only a finite supply as Raytheon has not made Stinger missiles for the U.S. military in nearly two decades.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Tewksbury, MA
Business
City
Tewksbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: US Navy laser shoots down cruise missile target for first time

A ground-based U.S. Navy laser system shot down a target drone representing a subsonic cruise missile in flight. On Wednesday, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) announced the “historic” successful test of its Layered Laser Defense (LLD) system, which took place in February. The LLD, which was designed and built by Lockheed Martin, is a multi-domain capable all-electric, high-energy laser that can counter unmanned aerial systems, fast-attack boats, and now cruise missiles traveling at subsonic (slower than the speed of sound) speeds.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radar Signal Studies#Raytheon Technologies#The Department Of Defense#The U S Navy#Onr#Navy
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
Wichita Eagle

Boeing looks to Spirit for B-52 engine upgrades to keep bombers flying

Boeing has selected Spirit Aerosystems to provide engine parts for a round of upgrades that will help keep B-52 bombers in the sky through at least 2050. Spirit will provide engine pylons and nacelle assemblies for the Boeing effort, which aims to replace 608 engines on the U.S. Air Force fleet of 76 B-52H Stratofortress planes.
WICHITA, KS
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the US Air Force’s Oldest Aircraft

The best and most effective weapons are supposed to be the newest ones. Their designs have taken advantage of recent developments of technology, and their designers have had the opportunity to analyze the successes and failures of earlier versions of similar tools of war. (These are 18 of the deadliest weapons of all time.) For […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Navy bolsters submarine force in Guam to support Indo-Pacific missions

The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Marine amphibious vehicle with drones considered for future Marine recon unit

The Marine Corps is exploring a variant of the amphibious combat vehicle for its future reconnaissance battalions with an equipment package containing drones and communication systems, and has asked the vehicle’s manufacturer to study how that could be achieved. BAE Systems is conducting a concept study to explore a...
MILITARY
Black Enterprise

Navy Vessel Named After First Black Marine Aviator Frank E. Petersen Jr. Will Be Commissioned in May

A ship named after the first Black aviator and general officer in the Marine Corps will be commissioned on Saturday, May 14, 2022. According to a press release from the Navy, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), will be commissioned, honoring Petersen Jr., the first African American Marine Corps aviator and the first African American Marine Corps officer to be promoted to brigadier general. He died on Aug. 25, 2015.
PASCAGOULA, MS
Defense One

Navy: Just One Shipbuilding Option Gets Closer To Desired Fleet

While the U.S. Navy's new long-term shipbuilding plan lays out three options, service leaders believe only one of those even comes close to building a fleet that can compete with China, a Navy official said during a Senate hearing Tuesday. The plan, sent to Congress on April 20, has already...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy