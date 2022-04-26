ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth, Wind and Fire Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dead at 71

By Bryan Rolli
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andrew Woolfolk, longtime Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist and prolific session musician, died on April 24 at the age of 71 following an illness that persisted for "over six years," according to EWF singer Philip Bailey. "I met him in high school, and we quickly became friends and bandmates,"...

Whiskey Riff

Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 Due To A “Disease Of Mental Illness”

Country music lost a legend today. Country music icon and Grammy-winning entertainer Naomi Judd passed away today, April 30, 2022, outside of Nashville. She was 76 years old. Her husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, said he will not be making any further statements and that Naomi’s family requests privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information or a cause of death was revealed.
NASHVILLE, TN
Awesome 92.3

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

What Prince Really Thought of Foo Fighters

Prince wasn't a huge fan of other artists performing his songs. “Covering the music means that your version doesn’t exist anymore,” he said in 2011. Perhaps one exception to this was Foo Fighters. In 2003, the band reached out to Prince, asking permission for a U.S. release of its cover of "Darling Nikki," which had been released as a B-side to their Australian single "Have It All." The 1984 song was also included in the Foos' set lists.
MUSIC
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Awesome 92.3

Roger Daltrey Admits the Who Were ‘Too F—-ing Loud’

Roger Daltrey admitted the Who were “too fucking loud” in their heyday and said his hearing problems are a “penalty” for his band’s behavior. The group was once listed as the loudest band in the world, being registered at delivering 136db of sound at an open-air show in 1976. While others have staked the same claim over the years, the Guinness World Records organization no longer records the feat since it’s connected with permanent ear damage.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Journey Tease New Song ‘You Got the Best of Me’

Journey have teased a new song called “You Got the Best of Me,” the latest release from their upcoming album Freedom. “Our newest single ‘You Got the Best of Me’ is out tonight everywhere!” the band tweeted, with an accompanying snippet of the new track.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Stevie Nicks Announces New Solo Headlining Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced four new 2022 solo performances that will take place in June at various amphitheaters across the U.S. The first of the new dates is scheduled to take place in Ridgewood, Wash., on June 10. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter will then head to the Bay Area for a concert in Mountain View, Calif., on June 12, followed by performances in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 16 and Noblesville, Ind., on June 21.
MUSIC
Person
Deniece Williams
Person
Valerie Carter
Person
Andrew Woolfolk
Person
Andrew Paul
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Philip Bailey
Awesome 92.3

B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52's have announced they will be hitting the road for the final time this year. They're slated to kick off a North American farewell tour on Aug. 22 in Seattle and wrap up on Nov. 11 in Atlanta. The band will be joined by guests KC and the Sunshine...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Why Kiss’ ‘Creatures of the Night’ Was Doomed to Fail

Thundering riffs, masterful songwriting and a hotshot new guitarist weren't enough to redeem Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night. With their goodwill crumbled from three consecutive misfires, the band's strongest album in years was still doomed to fail. Kiss had spent the mid-'70s packing stadiums and releasing one hit...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

My Disney World Trip: Flying Fiascos, Rain Storms, Haunted Rides and More In Pictures

Hi guys, I was off on vacation last week, and you might have caught me saying where I was going a couple of times. My friend and I went to Disney World!. Well, I gotta tell ya, it was a great trip. My friend Larry and I went down there for a spell to have a bit of fun. Honestly I think he just wanted me to get out and have a little fun post D - Word. And it was super nice of him to offer, and heck, who doesn't want to go to Disney World?!
LIFESTYLE
Awesome 92.3

How Elton John Got Back on Track With ‘Jump Up!’

History has consigned Elton John's 16th studio album, Jump Up!, to also-ran status. Biographer Philip Norman dismissed it as "rather static and unenergized." In his memoir Me, John only touches on it regarding the single "Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny)," his and lyricist Bernie Taupin's tribute to the late John Lennon.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

CCR ‘Travelin’ Band’ Documentary Boasts Previously Unseen Footage

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”
MOVIES
Awesome 92.3

Odd Couples: When Mick Ronson Helped John Mellencamp Score a Hit

At first glance, there's little to suggest that John Mellencamp, a pillar of '80s heartland rock, and Mick Ronson, David Bowie's trusted sidekick, would have much common ground. But their juxtaposing backgrounds and personalities may have been just the right mix for a hit song. Mellencamp was the rough-and-tumble rebel,...
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Ann Wilson, ‘Fierce Bliss': Album Review

Ann Wilson has never cared to play by other people's rules. The Heart singer has weathered all sorts of showbiz sleaze over the past half-century, swatting away sexist fans and industry veterans at the onset of her career, making "Faustian bargains" to cement a meteoric mid-'80s comeback and helping younger bands navigate the pitfalls of fame at the dawn of the grunge revolution. Wilson has triumphed over decades of adversity and emerged stronger, wiser and more steadfast because of it. Riding out the twilight of her career with nostalgia tours and royalty checks for song-doctored smashes was never an option.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

Beach Boys Announce Year of 60th Anniversary Celebrations

The Beach Boys announced a year-long celebration of their 60th anniversary, kicking off with a massively extended version of their 2003 Sounds of Summer compilation. The new edition adds 50 tracks to the original 30, with many songs presented in completely new mixes. You can listen to the new stereo mix of “Good Vibrations,” see the album trailer and check out the complete track listing below.
THEATER & DANCE
Awesome 92.3

Quiet Riot’s Kevin DuBrow Honored With Shrunken Head in Las Vegas

Late Quiet Riot frontman Kevin DuBrow was honored this week with a shrunken head ceremony at Las Vegas' Golden Tiki. You can see photos from the ceremony below. Several other rockers congregated at the Sin City bar on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion, including Dead Daisies singer Glenn Hughes, ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Slash bassist Todd Kerns and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi.
LAS VEGAS, NV
