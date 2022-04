The Chicago White Sox have struggled mightily to open the 2022 campaign. Their record sits at well under .500 and some people are questioning the legitimacy of their contention ability. The team has been hampered by injuries as well, as Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Eloy Jimenez have all already dealt with various ailments. When you combine that with underperforming stars it becomes quite clear why Chicago has underwhelmed so far this season.

