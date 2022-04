On April 22, 1997, The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul released her third studio album and it still resonates to this day. As a child, I never quite understood why my mom would always have Mary J. Blige’s Share My World album queued up for the boom box at a moment’s notice. Yes the album consistently had me in a trance, but that was mainly because I had never seen a Black woman so fabulous. The image of the quintessential “fly girl” adorned by a cocaine-white ensemble and Fendi shades on the cover of the singer’s third studio album was seared in my memory during my formative years. At 28, that still remains the case, but for reasons far beyond Blige’s fashion sense.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO