“Outer Range” is our new obsession and with good reason. The Prime Video original series releases two new episodes each week and stars Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, the patriarch of a Wyoming ranching family that finds his way of life under attack — primarily by the overbearing zealot next door, Wayne Tillerson (played by Will Patton), but also by the discovery, on his western pasture, of a giant void that seems to be an otherworldly bridge between far-flung points in time. (In the first episode, we see him get pushed in; by the second we learn that he was sent into the future, two years after his death.)

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO