South Alabama forward Javon Franklin has left the team with intentions of entering the NCAA transfer portal, Jaguars coach Richie Riley confirmed to AL.com on Thursday. The 6-foot-7 Franklin spent just one season with the Jaguars after transferring from Auburn, but was one of the top frontcourt players in the Sun Belt Conference. He averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31 games, thrilling fans with a number of highlight-reel dunks and blocked shots.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO