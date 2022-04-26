Canada to raise spring wheat acreage

North Sea oil and gas firms must deliver a clear plan to reinvest profits to accelerate domestic production, ministers have demanded as they face pressure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the industry saying it must also set out plans for investment in clean energy during a meeting in the coming weeks.Soaring energy bills is one of the major problems the Government is battling to alleviate, but ministers are not being given fresh funding to ease the pain.Mr Kwarteng told the industry investing in home-grown energy production is essential to grow the British economy and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO