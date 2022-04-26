Canada to raise spring wheat acreage

Canada’s equivalent of the USDA says producers plan to increase spring wheat planted area this year. Last year’s spring wheat crop in the Canadian Prairies was hit hard by drought, which also impacted production in the...
Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shanghai’s 25 million residents have endured an extreme COVID lockdown for nearly a month—and now a new nightmarish topic is trending on Weibo, the country’s Twitter-like social media platform.
North Sea oil and gas firms must deliver a clear plan to reinvest profits to accelerate domestic production, ministers have demanded as they face pressure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the industry saying it must also set out plans for investment in clean energy during a meeting in the coming weeks.Soaring energy bills is one of the major problems the Government is battling to alleviate, but ministers are not being given fresh funding to ease the pain.Mr Kwarteng told the industry investing in home-grown energy production is essential to grow the British economy and...
Comments / 0