Rock Island Has Named a New Chief of Police

Shortly before 2:00 in the morning on Sunday, April 24th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the Grand Tap in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a parking enforcement complaint which was quickly resolved. Officers decided to stand by while the bar closed since there were approximately 100 people in the parking lot, according to police reports. Police then observed a large group of people gathered around two men physically fighting near the front entrance. The two men were pepper-sprayed, separated, and detained. The two men were identified as 32-year-old Rayvone Dashawn Taylor of Dahinda and 23-year-old Leo Jamal King of Chicago. Numerous individuals became increasingly aggressive towards officers. 34-year-old Michael Hubbard of Galesburg was taken into custody by Illinois State Police for a valid warrant. This caused 25-year-old Shawn Young of Galesburg to become increasingly non-compliant and he was detained. Hubbard, Taylor, King, and Young were all transported to the Knox County Jail. Taylor, King, and Young were all charged with Fighting.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO