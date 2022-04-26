ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island Has Named a New Chief of Police

By Sarah Stringer
 2 days ago
Rock Island has officially named Richard Landi as their new Chief of Police, according to a media release today. Landi has been the interim Chief of Police since November. He started working with the Rock Island Police Department in December of 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving as Sergeant from...

