ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Report: ‘Alarming’ Rise in Antisemitic Incidents in San Diego County in 2021

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOspC_0fKh1wmL00
A woman holds a sign at a prayer vigil condemning white supremacy in San Diego Photo by Chris Stone

The Jewish community of San Diego County experienced 38 recorded incidents of antisemitism in 2021, including 14 cases of vandalism, 23 incidents of harassment and one assault, according to a report released Tuesday.

The ADL’s annual national Audit of Antisemitic Incidents found the number of recorded incidents in San Diego County in 2021 was at an all-time high.

“These numbers are alarming in and of themselves, but we know this is only the tip of the iceberg,” said Tammy Gillies, regional director of ADL San Diego. “There are many more additional incidents that go unreported or are not reported directly to the ADL.”

She said it was especially disturbing that many incidents of harassment and vandalism occurred on school and university campuses.

The ADL cited the following examples of incidents from 2021 in San Diego County:

  • In March, swastika vandalism was discovered on an exterior wall of a campus residence building at San Diego State University.
  • In May, a Facebook user, who is Jewish, received an antisemitic comment in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict and praised Hitler claiming, “He knew why he was getting rid of you.”
  • In September, a Jewish student was harassed on multiple occasions by a classmate who made antisemitic and anti-Israel statements which escalated to a physical altercation.
  • In October, antisemitic and homophobic messages were found spray-painted on doors at a middle school and high school.
  • In December, swastikas were found painted on the wall and floor of a restroom at Torrey Pines High School.

“The use of the Nazi symbol, the swastika, evokes chilling memories of the Holocaust and of what can happen when hate and antisemitism go unchecked,” Gillies said.

The ADL said California saw a 27% increase in incidents, jumping from 289 in 2020 to 367 in 2021. Nationwide there were 2,727 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism — an all-time high.

Gilles said the ADL is responding to the increase with youth education programs and efforts to improve federal, state, and local prevention tactics.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 1913 and seeks to fight all forms of hate.

Comments / 1

Related
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Antifa man has useful girlfriend in public defender’s office

An Antifa member in San Diego who was charged with multiple felonies, allegedly has a close relationship with an investigator for the San Diego Public Defender Office. And together they may have obtained privileged information with which to intimidate victims and witnesses, according to a prosecutor in explosive court filings uncovered this week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Vandalism#Adl#Hamas#Racial Injustice#Racism#Jewish#Adl San Diego#Swastika
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police: Former Aztec Stopped in San Diego After Allegedly Shooting Man Walking Dog in L.A.

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 52-year-old man while he was walking his dog in his Mid-City Los Angeles neighborhood, police announced Friday. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, was arrested at his San Marcos residence early Wednesday evening for allegedly shooting Marcos Sandoval on March 12, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy