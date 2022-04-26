ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Former Aztecs Among Hopefuls Vying for Place in the Pros As NFL Draft Looms

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CN2Ll_0fKh1mCJ00
LoomsDaniel Bellinger in the Aztecs’ 27-16 win in their season finale against Boise State in November 2021. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, six former San Diego State players soon may learn their football fates.

Matt Araiza, Daniel Bellinger and Cameron Thomas, though, have gotten the most buzz among the eligible Aztecs in the lead up to the three-day draft, which starts Thursday.

The NFL provides online info on possible draftees, including combine results and various scouting reports. The takes on the Aztecs awaiting word on their pro football futures, based on the order of their grades as prospects:

  • Thomas, a defensive end and Carlsbad High alum, is considered a good backup with starting potential. Some predictions place him as a second-round pick. His strengths, scouts said, include versatility and good hands, but they also noted his lack of NFL-level competition while at SDSU.
  • Bellinger, a tight end out of Las Vegas, also was tagged with the good backup and starting potential label. He was called “a Day 3 prospect” whose “consistency as a run blocker will determine whether he’s a short-term backup or longer-term contributor.”
  • Despite the hype around Araiza last season, who was honored as the nation’s top college punter, the Rancho Bernardo High alum was judged only to display the “traits or talent to be an above-average backup.” Nevertheless, it was said that “if he learns to kick with more consistent control, the sky’s the limit.” Sports Illustrated also pointed to him as a Day-3 pick.
  • Guard Zach Thomas, Cameron’s brother and another Carlsbad High product, rated as a possible “average backup or special teamer.” He was described as having “late-round potential.”
  • Guard William Dunkle, out of Eastlake High in Chula Vista, also received the “average backup or special teamer” tag. Starting is possible, but scouts noted that “his grade and tape is more in line with a backup role.”
  • Running back Greg Bell, a Bonita Vista High alum, is not expected to be drafted, but could catch on as a free agent, though scouts warned that “without special teams or third-down value, the deck could be stacked against him.”

The draft, to be held in Las Vegas, begins at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
PennLive.com

Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2022 NFL Draft: Five players to watch with the No. 20 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers roll into the 2022 NFL Draft with an outgoing general manager and the prospects of kicking off their first season in 18 years without future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers still see themselves as contenders, though, which puts them in an interesting position with the No. 20 pick in the first round. Will they take the best player on their board or perhaps make a bold move for a young quarterback?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Big Blue View

NFL Draft rumors: Derek Stingley to Giants chatter continues

We are now just a day away from the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s check some of the draft rumors and buzz that might impact your New York Giants. ESPN says the LSU cornerback “seems to have worked his way back into the top-10 conversation” and that the Giants “are among the teams to watch” as a landing spot.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
KREX

PHOTOS: Las Vegas kicks off NFL Draft 2022

(KLAS) -- Las Vegas officially kicked off the NFL Draft 2022 Thursday on one of the most famous streets in the world. A decade ago, sporting events were sparse in Nevada let alone professional sporting events.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Thomas
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
Person
Zach Thomas
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Saints must trade up for Matt Corral in 2022 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints were a bastion of consistency with Sean Payton at the helm, but now the Payton era is over after 16 years as head coach. Dennis Allen is now the head coach, with Pete Carmichael Jr. finally being given the keys to the offense. Carmichael has been in New Orleans as offensive coordinator since 2009, but until now it was Payton calling plays. However, it’s well known that Carmichael likes his quarterbacks to have a quick release, and in this 2022 NFL Draft class, there’s none quicker than Ole Miss product Matt Corral.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

2022 NFL Draft Already Thrown a Curveball Hours Before Draft Is Set to Begin

The 2022 NFL Draft is taking place in Las Vegas this weekend, and the league is dealing with an issue just hours before the draft begins. On Thursday, NFL Network's Peter Schrager appeared on Good Morning Football and revealed the NFL is dealing with a "little curveball" due to the high winds taking place in the area. Tom Pelissero was with Schrager and gave more information on the weather.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aztecs#Sdsu#Sports Illustrated
Q 105.7

What Will The New York Jets Do In The 2022 NFL Draft?

The New York Jets have not been a good football team for around the last decade or so. This 2022 NFL Draft is huge for them. The Jets are young but have tremendous upside in my opinion. While I was vocal about the Jets not drafting him because of the competition level playing at BYU, I do believe he showed some flashes of greatness down the stretch last season. They have two first round picks in the top 10 which is massive. The Jets absolutely can't miss on both of these picks, unless they trade away number 10 and make a move at Deebo Samuel. Either way, the pressure is on for the Jets front office and coaching staff tomorrow and this weekend. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
NFL
On3.com

Chris Olave makes case to be No. 1 receiver drafted on First Take

Chris Olave put together a standout career at Ohio State, there’s no question about it. Tallying 2,711 yards and 35 touchdowns over four seasons with the Buckeyes, Olave has now closed the door on his collegiate career and is ready to take his game to the next level. Now...
NFL
The Spun

There’s A Heavy Favorite To Be No. 1 Overall Pick In NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off in just over 36 hours, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the clock for months. Just a year after selecting Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, the Jaguars once again earned the top selection. Immediately after the 2021 season came to an end, it seemed like former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson would be the top pick.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

NFL Draft 2022: After two-year delay, event finally arrives in Las Vegas

It is two years later than planned but the NFL draft is finally getting the Las Vegas treatment. The annual selection of the best college players was initially set to be staged in 'Sin City' in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic meant the 2020 draft was held virtually, while a watered-down version took place last year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch the 2022 NFL draft

Draft day is officially upon us, as the 2022 NFL draft is set to kick off Thursday night in Las Vegas. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s three-day event:. WHAT. 2022 NFL draft. WHERE. Las Vegas, Nevada. WHEN. 1st Round: Thursday, April...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Las Vegas is going all-in on NFL Draft spirit

Las Vegas is primed to host its first NFL Draft — and the city is getting in the NFL spirit with support for their hometown team, the Las Vegas Raiders. The coronavirus pandemic has put countless events on hold, including what was supposed to be a 2020 NFL Draft hosted in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy