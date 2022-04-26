ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Mbaeteka impressed Giants with his football IQ

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Earlier this offseason, the New York Giants made news when they signed 6-foot-9, 320 pound offensive line prospect Roy Mbaeteka, a product of the NFL’s International Pathway program out of Nigeria.

Mbaeteka was discovered and mentored by Giants Ring of Honoree Osi Umneyiora, another player with African roots.

“Roy was telling me that up until the point his feet touched the ground in America, he still didn’t believe this was going to happen,” Umenyiora, 40, who lived in Nigeria from ages 7-to-14, told the New York Daily News. “They’ve dealt with so much disappointment over the course of their lives. They’re thinking something’s gonna happen to the plane. It’s a crazy experience.”

Mbaeteka is a project in every sense of the word and is a long-shot to see the field anytime soon but is developing quickly. This winter, he trained at the esteemed AMDG Sports Performance Facility in Chandler, Arizona run by former NFL star lineman LeCharles Bentley. Mbaeteka came in with limited knowledge and experience.

“He did not know what shotgun formation was when he first got here,” Bentley said.

But since then, Mbaeteka has been making strides in his crash courses to learn the game. He impressed the Giants enough during his April 7 meeting for them to sign him.

“The Giants took him to the board, asked him to draw up what he knew, and he knew the schemes,” Umenyiora said. “He knew who he was supposed to block, all the information.”

Mbaeteka is just the latest international player to get signed by an NFL team. Charles lauded the Giants for “turning over all the rocks to see what’s out there” and the NFL for “expanding the footprint of what’s possible discovering talent around the globe.”

Mbaeteka will likely spend this season on the Giants’ practice squad as he’s still got a lot to learn, but he’s coming along fast. With the Giants rebuilding their offensive line, all options are on the table. Mbaeteka could be one of those diamonds in the rough that teams get lucky with on occasion.

“The playbook, Roy is gonna kill that, because Roy can learn fast, he can learn quick. Just show him, he’s gonna do it,” said former Cleveland Cavaliers draft pick Ejike Ugboaja, who also hails from Nigeria.

The Giants are hopeful he will.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

