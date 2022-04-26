The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), a national not-for-profit association, established in 1863 & representing over 99,500 veterinarians working in private and corporate practice, government, industry, academia, and uniformed services, is seeking a Grassroots Advocacy Coordinator for our Government Relations Division (GRD) located in Washington, D.C. The GRD advocates the Association’s policies & positions on federal legislative & regulatory issues that affect animal and human health and the veterinary profession. Our mission is to lead the profession by advocating for our members and advancing the science and practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health.

Reporting to the GRD Director, this position will be responsible for the development, coordination, execution, and growth of AVMA’s grassroots program and grasstops Ambassador program in support of the Association’s policies and positions and to engage veterinarians in AVMA’s government affairs activities. They will work collaboratively with staff throughout the Association to increase member engagement and participation in these programs on both a federal and state level working with AVMA’s Congressional Advocacy Network (CAN), coordinating legislative fly-ins, conducting advocacy training, presentations and more.

To be successful in this role, you must be highly collaborative and passionate about AVMA’s mission, advocacy, and increasing member satisfaction and engagement. Additional qualifications include:

· BS/BA degree is required preferably in Communications, Political Science or a related field.

· 1-3 years of related work experience in grassroots/grasstops advocacy.

· Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills with the ability to effectively communicate and interact with advocates and Congressional staff.

· Excellent organizational, planning, and project management skills for group and individual meetings.

· Must be customer service oriented.

· Must possess excellent attention to detail, nuance, tone, and political/issue sensitivities.

· Demonstrated ability to handle multiple priorities and deadlines simultaneously; functioning well both autonomously and as a team member

· Experience with Quorum, Democracy Direct and Aptify desired.

· Demonstrated knowledge of, or experience with, the legislative process.

· Social media experience, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and related platforms.

· Previous experience with associations desirable.

· Basic computer skills including Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and various internet Web browsers.

· Approximately 10% – 15% travel.

Deadline for application is 5/15/22. Send resume with salary requirements to: apply@avma.org.

About the AVMA:

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with a Government Relations Division in Washington, D.C., the AVMA is structured to work for its members, and acts as a collective voice for its membership and for the profession and provides a number of benefits to its members, including information resources, state and federal advocacy, opportunities to address issues and affect policy that govern the profession and practice of veterinary medicine, continuing education opportunities, quality publications, and discounts on personal and professional products, programs and services. The work of the AVMA is carried out by a dedicated staff of over 170. The organization is governed by an 18-member Board of Directors and has a $45M+ annual operating budget.

Visit https://www.avma.org/AVMAcareers

eoe/m/f/d/v