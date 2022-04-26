Viola Davis Hits Back At 'Incredibly Hurtful' Critics Of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama in Showtime's "The First Lady." (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME)

Viola Davis has seen your tweets about her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series “ The First Lady ” ― and she’d like to have a word.

The Oscar winner is hitting back at the response to her turn as the former FLOTUS in the anthology series, which follows the parallel lives of three women who made their mark on the White House: Obama, Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).

Since the show’s premiere earlier this month, viewers have mocked Davis’ performance as unnecessarily exaggerated, with many expressing confusion about her decision to conspicuously purse her lips in certain scenes.

Speaking with the BBC in an interview published Monday, the actor addressed the backlash for the first time, saying it’s “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” Davis told the BBC. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty, either.”

“They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know,” she went on. “Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you, and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.’ So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

Davis, however, doesn’t appear to regret signing on for the role, saying that “win or fail,” it’s her “job as a leader to make bold choices.”

Said choices have previously paid off for Davis, who is one of the few performers and the only Black woman to have won an Oscar, Emmy and Tony award for acting, putting her within reach of the coveted EGOT status .

In contrast to Pfeiffer and Anderson, who have received notably better reviews for their work in the Showtime series, Davis said portraying a modern political figure is an “almost impossible” challenge.

“Either you’re doing too much or not enough,” she told the BBC, adding that she has not had “any personal contact with Michelle Obama,” who has yet to comment on the series.

“The First Lady,” which wraps up its 10-episode season in June, is just one of many current and upcoming projects for Davis, who also recently released her memoir, “Finding Me.”

She’s next set to star in “The Woman King,” a historical epic inspired by true events in the Dahomey kingdom, a former West African state in what is now Benin.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” Davis rhetorically asked the BBC. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

