ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Viola Davis Hits Back At 'Incredibly Hurtful' Critics Of Her Michelle Obama Portrayal

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWIP8_0fKgvfUU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qE5hX_0fKgvfUU00 Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama in Showtime's "The First Lady."  (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME)

Viola Davis has seen your tweets about her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series “ The First Lady ” ― and she’d like to have a word.

The Oscar winner is hitting back at the response to her turn as the former FLOTUS in the anthology series, which follows the parallel lives of three women who made their mark on the White House: Obama, Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson).

Since the show’s premiere earlier this month, viewers have mocked Davis’ performance as unnecessarily exaggerated, with many expressing confusion about her decision to conspicuously purse her lips in certain scenes.

Speaking with the BBC in an interview published Monday, the actor addressed the backlash for the first time, saying it’s “incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work.”

“Critics absolutely serve no purpose,” Davis told the BBC. “And I’m not saying that to be nasty, either.”

“They always feel like they’re telling you something that you don’t know,” she went on. “Somehow that you’re living a life that you’re surrounded by people who lie to you, and ‘I’m going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth.’ So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you.”

Davis, however, doesn’t appear to regret signing on for the role, saying that “win or fail,” it’s her “job as a leader to make bold choices.”

Said choices have previously paid off for Davis, who is one of the few performers and the only Black woman to have won an Oscar, Emmy and Tony award for acting, putting her within reach of the coveted EGOT status .

In contrast to Pfeiffer and Anderson, who have received notably better reviews for their work in the Showtime series, Davis said portraying a modern political figure is an “almost impossible” challenge.

“Either you’re doing too much or not enough,” she told the BBC, adding that she has not had “any personal contact with Michelle Obama,” who has yet to comment on the series.

“The First Lady,” which wraps up its 10-episode season in June, is just one of many current and upcoming projects for Davis, who also recently released her memoir, “Finding Me.”

She’s next set to star in “The Woman King,” a historical epic inspired by true events in the Dahomey kingdom, a former West African state in what is now Benin.

“How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?” Davis rhetorically asked the BBC. “But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

Related
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Viola Davis Mocked for Pursed Lips in 'The First Lady'

Following the April 17 series premiere of Showtime's The First Lady, Academy Award winner Viola Davis is facing severe backlash and mockery for her portrayal of Michelle Obama. The 10-episode anthology, which currently holds a 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, delves into the personal and political lives of three of the most emblematic first ladies of the United States.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Betty Ford
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Showtime
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy