Books & Literature

Meghan Markle's Treatment in New Book 'Too Empathetic' for Brits—Tina Brown

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"I think in England, where they hate Meghan—they think that I've been way too empathetic to Meghan," author Tina Brown said on the "Sway"...

Comments / 21

S
4d ago

They were extremely popular and started being criticized when it was do as I say not as I do. They became upset. That's not empathetic.

Reply(1)
18
guest
2d ago

From each quote I’ve read so far she’s definitely not portraying Megain in an honest light. She’s making Megain look good and like the victim. Oh, I’m an American.

Reply(1)
11
Sharon Martins
3d ago

No one NEEDS Megan !!! She will be the Downfall of Royalty !!!

Reply(1)
31
Person
Tina Brown
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Kara Swisher
#Brits#British Royal Family#Uk#Vanity Fair#The New York Times#The Palace Papers
