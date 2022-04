The 34th annual Lieutenant George A. Whiteman Memorial Service and Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place Saturday, May 27 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sedalia. Members of the Military Affairs Committee, Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce, will conduct the service and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the gravesite of Air Force 2nd Lieutenant George A. Whiteman starting at 11 a.m. The site is located in the Memorial Park Cemetery, at the intersection of 32nd and Green Ridge Road, Sedalia Missouri.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO