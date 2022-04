Alex Tourk wants to build 2,000 tiny homes for San Francisco’s homeless population. And he wants your help to get it done. The political operative turned public relations specialist is teaming up with the citizen volunteer organization RescueSF to get this idea off the ground, The Examiner has learned. The newly formed nonprofit is calling itself MyOwnLockandKey.org. The goal? Increase transitional housing options and get the homeless off the streets.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO