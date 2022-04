Two days remain between us and the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is when all the final mock drafts are unleashed into the world. Though the Draft is upon us, there’s still no clear consensus regarding what the Cincinnati Bengals will or should do with their eight selections. Several mocks have them addressing the offensive line or secondary with their first-round pick, but that’s not what ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller had in store for them in his final mock draft.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO