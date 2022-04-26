ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Applebee's building comes down; New restaurant coming

By Patrick Janssen
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. – A Norfolk building is coming down after nearly two decades. Demolition began Monday on the building that previously housed Applebee's at 700 S. 13th Street. The building...

Comments / 3

Annette Evans
4d ago

Honestly, we don't need another Starbucks. We need Red Lobster, Olive Garden, etc.

Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
K92.3

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to “Demote” Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Associated Press

Strong winds fuel fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire Sunday at a senior living apartment building under construction in southwest Omaha. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said 88 firefighters were on site at the Ovation Senior Living complex near 144th and Pacific streets at the height of the response to the four-alarm fire that was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control by 11:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors look for signs of progress at Crossroads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At one of the busiest intersections in Omaha, the new Crossroads promises to transform the area as we know it. Construction on the project began more than two years ago but lately, it looks as though little has been done. Nolan Rose moved into the new...
OMAHA, NE
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis closes on purchase of Richards’ property

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis now owns the 77-acre Richards’ property which opens the door to future residential and commercial development. City officials closed on the property Tuesday with seller Dave Richards. In addition to housing and commercial development, the land could also be home to a...
STURGIS, SD
WJON

St. Cloud Mexican Restaurant Sued For Trademark Infringement

A Mexican restaurant in St. Cloud has been sued by Taco John's for trademark infringement, according to FOX 9. Taco Chon, which also has a location in Burnsville, was issued a cease-and-desist order on February 1st, 2022. The St. Cloud location opened in mid-December 2021 in the Division Place shopping...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Des Moines Business Record

Mall owner: Turmoil swirling around Kohl’s won’t affect Merle Hay project

The building at Merle Hay Mall that housed the former Sears department store has been razed and grading of the site is completed. Construction of a new Kohl’s department store will begin soon. The current Kohl’s store can be seen in the upper right corner of the photo. Sears, an original mall anchor, had been on the north end of the mall, located at 3800 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines. Photo by Duane Tinkey.
DES MOINES, IA

