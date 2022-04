James Corden told his audience last night that he will wrap up his “Late Late Show” at the end of 2023 after 8 seasons on CBS. So what’s next? Everything. When Corden made the deal for the talk show he was on the brink of starring in a revival of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” on Broadway. Let me tell you, Corden could pick right up where he left off and go for that in 2023 or 2024. A Tony winner for “One Man, Two Guvnors” in 2012, Corden can pretty much write his own ticket on The Great White Way if he wants to.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO