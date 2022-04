RUMFORD (WGME) -- Police say two fugitives are behind bars after a chase across three towns that started Tuesday. Rumford police say they tried to detain 40-year-old Jennifer Malchisky of Mexico and 38-year-old Charles McCausland of Rumford as part of a drug investigation. Police say the fugitives took off in a black Ford Focus, leading police on a chase into Mexico, Dixfield and back into Mexico where they went on an ATV trail and lost control of the car.

