You'd be forgiven for thinking that a "cheap" instrument isn't going to be up to scratch. Unfortunately, the connotations of this word lead many players to think of a guitar with an unplayable action and a tone more akin to a wet cardboard box than a room-filling dreadnought. However, while it's true, there are a lot of sub-par guitars on the market, if you know where to look, you can find a top-tier instrument that won't cost the earth – as this guide to the best cheap acoustic guitars proves.

