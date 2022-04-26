ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum highlights: Celtics star gets 29 points, 5 assists in Game 4 closeout win vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMQQD_0fKgfzKQ00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have been removed from contention for the 2022 NBA title by Boston after the Celtics’ 116-112 Game 4 win on Monday night. No hand played a greater role than Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum, Boston’s leading scorer.

The St. Louis native fouled out late in the fourth quarter but put up 29 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists on 9-of-16 shooting, including a sizzling 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe before picking up his sixth foul.

Tatum’s elite play was enough for his teammates to get across the finish line without him and earn a few days’ rest while the rest of the field catches up.

Check out the clip embedded above to see all of the former Duke standout’s best plays from the Celtics’ Game 4 win over the Nets while we wait for the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls series to be sorted out.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Jayson Tatum
Facebook
