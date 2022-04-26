ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jackets’ Boone Jenner, Sean Kuraly to miss last 3 games

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbX9I_0fKgeW2600

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner and fellow forward Sean Kuraly will miss the season’s final three games due to injuries, the team announced Tuesday.

Jenner has been out since March 11 with lower-back injury and Kuraly sustained a broken toe during Sunday’s 5-2 win against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

The Blue Jackets (36-36-7, 79 points) have been eliminated from playoff contention. Their season finale is Friday night against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

Jenner, 28, registered 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games in his ninth season with Columbus. His goals and point totals were his highest since 2015-16.

Kuraly, 29, posted 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 77 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets after five seasons with the Boston Bruins. His goals, points and games were all career highs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Shut Down Kirby Dach and Connor Murphy For Final 3 Games

Following Monday’s morning skate, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Derek King told the media that forward Kirby Dach and defenseman Connor Murphy are not expected to play in the team’s final three games of the regular season. The Blackhawks take on the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Buffalo Sabres this week to wrap up their abominable campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Would Be Linked to Dubois If Forward Made Available By Jets

As per Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now , if Pierre-Luc Dubois becomes available this offseason, the Montreal Canadiens will be linked to him. That doesn’t necessarily mean D’Amico believes the Canadiens will move heaven and earth to acquire Dubois, only that they’ll kick tires and insiders will make the obvious connections between the two parties.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky sharp as Panthers lose to Bruins

Interviews with Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and defenseman Gustav Forsling. With the playoffs on the horizon and their position already locked up long ago, the Panthers didn't quite have their usual jump during a 4-2 loss to the Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday. While the...
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Sean Kuraly
Person
Jonathan Toews
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: GM Search, Meier, Burns & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there have been several potential candidates discussed as the team’s next general manager (GM). In other news, Timo Meier has been voted as the team’s MVP for the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Brent Burns has been nominated by the San Jose chapter for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Last but not least, Tomas Hertl said how excited he is to start the 2022-23 season playing in his home town, Prague.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jackets#The Boston Bruins#Blackhawks#Flyers Maple Leafs
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Capitals

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-34-10) VS WASHINGTON CAPITALS (44-23-12) 7 PM | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The New York Islanders are looking to win their final road game of the season, as they face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. The Islanders fell 5-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Golden Knights in Home Finale

10 observations: Hawks beat Golden Knights in home finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout at the United Center on Wednesday in their home finale. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Prior to Wednesday, the Blackhawks were...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Assign Alec Regula to Rockford

With one game remaining on the schedule, the Chicago Blackhawks are sending reinforcements down to their playoff-bound AHL club. On Thursday morning, the team assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs. Regula recorded one goal in 15 games while averaging 17:53 of ice time per game with the Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy