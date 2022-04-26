3 arrested after infant kidnapped from California home
Three suspects were in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby was found after being kidnapped Monday afternoon, police...www.myhighplains.com
Three suspects were in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby was found after being kidnapped Monday afternoon, police...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0