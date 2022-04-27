ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Police: 3 New Jersey teens arrested in Nassau stolen car case

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVyX3_0fKgbtAu00

Police say three teens were arrested in a string of car break-ins and thefts in Nassau County this weekend.

News 12 has learned there were multiple groups hitting various communities at the same time.

Over the weekend police say there were three different groups of thieves in the areas of East Hill, Flower Hill, Manhasset, Greenvale and Plandome opening up cars and stealing them if the key fobs were inside.

Police say three separate groups of thieves from Newark were on Long Island Saturday breaking into cars and stealing one of them.

Another vehicle was stolen at a gas station Tuesday in Syosset.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara says the vast majority of stolen cars in Newark were taken elsewhere.

He says the teens are traveling to upper class neighborhoods to steal cars--knowing the vehicles could be unlocked with key fobs inside.

O'Hara says they later sell the vehicles in Newark, where they're used in violent crimes, or shipped overseas to be sold on the black market.

He says the alleged criminals, sometimes as young as 15, use real estate apps to target communities.

MORE : Police say multiple cars ransacked in Manhasset; car thefts up 207% from last year

"They'll look for neighborhoods that are wealthy, where houses are expensive," O'Hara says. "And they'll go and general just shop in that areas. They'll check the doors, get in, see if they can get it started. If they can, that person starts heading back to Newark, this area, New Jersey. Along the way, they try to disable the GPS devices."

Officials say car thefts are up 206% this year and that the criminals are looking for open cars and checking to see if key fobs are left inside.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says 98% of the cars stolen had their doors unlocked with the fobs inside.

One of the stolen vehicles was spotted on Northern Boulevard. Officials say the person driving intentionally hit a squad car and then continued to drive with a flat tire and damage to the front.

The person then rammed into two more police cars. A total of four police cars were hit, with two of them were totaled and over $250,000 in damage done.

Police say three officers and two detectives were taken to the hospital for treatment and that some may have sustained career-ending injuries

Police say three suspects, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody and a gun was found in their car.

One was held because he had a warrant out for his arrest, but the others were released.

"These individuals are getting out because of Raise the Age. We no longer hold them as adult and they eventually go to family court. The other message we are trying to get to the public is lock your cars, take your fobs in. My cops are getting hurt trying to recover your property, that if it was locked we wouldn't be in this situation,' Ryder says.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said the groups of thieves are coming here because of what he calls New York state's progressive policies like bail reform, that he believes have made the state a less safe place to live and an easy target.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Cars
City
Manhasset, NY
City
Newark, NY
City
Syosset, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Manhasset, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greenvale, NY
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Cars
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Vehicles#The Cars
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hundreds of Cops Suspended or Fired in Western New York?

A new report shows that over 225 police officers and jail guards in Western New York we suspended, fired, or resigned in the last 5 years. The political and social climate, over the past several years, has lead to law enforcement being put under a microscope. Some believe this is unfair, and the changes being made as a result have gone too far and limited police from doing their jobs effectively. Others believe that despite changes, police are too abusive of their power and more needs to be done.
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy