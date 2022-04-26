Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Sparks Frenzied Speculation About Donald Trump
While some have wondered if Trump could return to the platform, the former president has said that he won't return to Twitter if his account is...www.newsweek.com
While some have wondered if Trump could return to the platform, the former president has said that he won't return to Twitter if his account is...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3