Newburgh, NY

Classes to resume Wednesday in Newburgh after racist posts, threats put district on 2-hour delay

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Classes in Newburgh schools will resume as normal Wednesday after racist threats and posts put the district on a two-hour delay.

Parents sent screenshots to News 12 of some of the Snapchat posts mentioning the KKK, racial slurs, references of retaliation for bullying and language targeted at Newburgh Free Academy main and south campus and Heritage Middle School.

The screenshots also showed pictures of guns.

Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit wrote a letter to parents saying the delay would "...allow for coordination with multiple agencies of local law enforcement and will provide our team time to coordinate crisis intervention supports that will be available for all students, faculty, and staff."

He added the "racially charged" nature of the threats deeply saddens the district.

City of Newburgh police say they are investigating.

Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh investigated shots fired on Monday afternoon. This incident occurred on Ann Street. According to police radio reports, two suspects are in custody and a weapon was recovered. There was no immediate word as to if anyone was injured in this incident.
#Guns#Newburgh Free Academy#Bullying#Racial Injustice#Racism#Kkk#Heritage Middle School
Mid-Hudson News Network

Student caught with gun in school issued appearance tickets

HYDE PARK- A female student who was caught with an Airsoft gun in a local high school has been charged by police. The 15-year-old was found in possession of the realistic-looking weapon in her backpack after a student alerted the administration and school resource officer. The original Mid-Hudson News coverage...
