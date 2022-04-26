ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Endangered Brown Bear Beaten to Death After Being Restrained With a Tractor

By Robert Lea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One man has been arrested after the bear was trapped under the wheel of a tractor and tied to an earth...

Comments / 74

✔M.ROUX.COM
21h ago

☝NO SUPRISE THERE..It part of their "barbaric" culture to 👊beat EVERYTHING to death..LIFE MEANS NOTHING..The manor they treat one another is proof enough..Many of them even badly 👊beat themselves(Google it)

Reply(2)
29
Elizabeth Ortiz
1d ago

That's not right. That's animal cruelty. So I hope you do something about this.

Reply(4)
50
Ginny Almond Brosen
12h ago

That poor bear suffered from the injuries people inflicted. would love to know who was guilty and do the same to them.

Reply
9
