The Ride for Change is gearing up for another year on the road, visiting multiple cities in Texas and Oklahoma, as we raise funds for veterans organizations in each market. As a veteran, I feel it’s my duty and honor to do everything in my power to help my brothers and sisters in arms. Many veterans, in all communities, face issues like unemployment, homelessness, poor mental health (including suicide), physical handicap, and so much more. I wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for my relationship with my battle buddy from the Army. Many veterans don’t have the resources and relationships necessary to get them through the darkest of times.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO