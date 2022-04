After announcing that PlayStation Now would be absorbed into PlayStation Plus with the latter being divided up into several different tiers, Sony announced this week the release dates for when those new subscriptions will be released. We say "dates" because even though these three PlayStation Plus tiers will be released globally, they won't be coming everywhere at the exact same time and will instead be staggered out over the course of a month starting in May.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO