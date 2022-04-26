Rewarding Transparency Breeds Success — Here's How

It is easy to latch on to an answer to a problem after reading a newspaper column or a magazine article, surfing the Internet, or locating an intriguing idea on Facebook. Sometimes, friends share their experiences with certain planning techniques that helped them and recommend them. So, it is not unusual for our office to receive a call with a question like “I need an irrevocable trust. Can you do that?” My immediate response is “why do you believe you need an irrevocable trust?” The caller might have heard or read that irrevocable trusts can shelter residences for Medicaid purposes or avoid creditors or protect assets from law suits. What is really needed is a solution to a problem. I compare the question to calling a physician’s office and saying “I want you to prescribe a certain drug or to perform an operation. Can you do that?”

