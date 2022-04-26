ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Right to Worry About Queen's Staff—Finding Freedom Author

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Prince Harry was right to question Queen Elizabeth II's circle in heavily criticized comments, after his "darkest" moments involved her staff, Omid Scobie...

Comments / 10

Lisha in Tx
2d ago

Funny how the person who claimed Meghan was his soul mate is now all knowledgeable about the Queen’s staff. The Queen and Phillip were living more or less separately when he “retired” . Phillip was staying at Windsor while the Queen was living and working out of Buckingham. Funny how the person who wrote their Finding Freedom fiction is also the one who swore the Harkles had nothing to do with the book and later had to back track when it came out that Meghan spoon fed him stories through her friends. Of course he would defend Harry, he’s on their payroll and in their inner circle so you could hardly say he can be objective.

25
Cindy Rentz
1d ago

if hes so worried about the Queen he should be there to look after her. funny she's survived all these years with no problem.

11
Sheree Ward
2d ago

he deserted his post. he is allowed no rights. if he was concerned he should have stayed

30
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

