Celebrities

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp ’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Psychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday saying that she met with Ms Heard on “two separate dates” as she conducted her evaluation – 10 and 17 December 2021. She said they spent 12 hours together and that “the result of Ms Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses – borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder”.

Dr Curry said Ms Heard “externalises blame” and can be “self-righteous”, “judgemental” and has anger.

She added that there’s a “desperate fear of abandonment” among those with borderline disorder and that the reaction to that is to try to keep a significant other close and this behaviour can become extreme.

Dr Curry said those with borderline disorder can appear charming and socially sophisticated, but they can also blow up and be unaware of problems in their thinking.

They’re very concerned with appearances, can be cruel, and may struggle to admit faults, prompting a lot of issues in close relationships, the doctor testified.

Reactions can be violent or aggressive and they can be abusive to their partner to physically stop them from leaving, she said.

They may also use the legal system to stop their partner from leaving by threatening to file a restraining order or claiming that they have been abused, Dr Curry said.

She told the court that people with borderline disorder can feel slighted easily and they make no attempt at controlling their emotions. They’ll do anything to express anger.

Describing histrionic personality disorder, Dr Curry said it’s a need to be the centre of attention, adding that those with the condition will need to make up stories to put themselves at the centre as either the “victim” or “princess”.

Dr Curry said there was evidence that Ms Heard was “grossly” exaggerating symptoms of PTSD and that there was no evidence to support that she was actually suffering from the condition.

During cross-examination by Ms Heard’s legal team, Dr Curry said she was not board-certified and that she has never testified about violence between partners previously.

Dr Curry said she was interviewed at Mr Depp’s house by his legal team, that Mr Depp was present at the time, and that dinner and drinks were served.

Heard attorney Elaine Bredehoft questioned Dr Curry about her opinions and how they were not in line with that of a therapist who treated Ms Heard. Ms Bredehoft also asked about the conclusion drawn by another doctor that Ms Heard was the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr Depp.

Dr Curry said there are notes from other doctors stating that Ms Heard reported violence from Mr Depp.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

Comments / 160

Pretty Feet
2d ago

The cops came to their home after a fight. Amber left. Amber the next morning sent out photo's of her face. She no marks at all when the cops were there. Johnny automatically was fired. Amber still was the face of a make up line. Amber also did movies. Her career went on. Amber also has a newborn baby and if she has these disorders I'm concerned about her child.

Reply(20)
135
Matt Tuite
2d ago

exhibits numerous symptoms associated with histrionic personality disorder. main giveaways being attention-seeking and abandonment issues. mental illness not only impacts the affected individual, but also everyone involved. this is truly sad.

Reply(7)
113
Tooney2021
2d ago

amber deserves a padded jail cell. she is crazy cakes. I am so happy the truth is finally coming out. go Johnny! I am so sorry it's has been 6 years to get the truth out. hold steady!

Reply
104
