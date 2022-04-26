Orange County mom delivers her third set of twins

An Orange County mother has given birth to her third set of twins.

Kimberly Knott Alarcon and her husband, John, welcomed their third set of twins, Kenzie and Kinsley. They were born at Westchester Medical Center.

Alacron first gave birth to three kids individually. In her fourth pregnancy, she found out she was expecting twins.

She was pregnant again with twins three years later. In 2021, Alarcon was pregnant for a sixth time and expecting triplets. Unfortunately, she miscarried one early in the pregnancy, leading to the birth of another set of twins.

The couple also has three other children and took in one of their nephews, making it a family of 10.

“I’m multiplying and I told him they’re coming in double digits and triples, like we’ve got to stop,” says Alacron.

Dr. Angela Silber, chief of maternal-fetal medicine at Westchester Medical Center, says the chances of having twins are 1 in 250 in the United States but to deliver more than one set of twins is even more rare.

“Rarely, and I’ve been doing this for a long time, it’s a rare event to have somebody that has that many set of twins,” says Silber.