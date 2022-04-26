ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump Endorsement Nearly Powerless in Georgia Governor Race

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent poll showed that only 27 percent of respondents said they will vote for former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who is Donald Trump's favored...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 37

Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
U.S. POLITICS
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
