Swedesboro, NJ

Over 60 tons of ground beef recalled

By Michael Reiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WKBN ) — Approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website, Lakeside Refrigerated Services, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, announced Monday that it is recalling the beef after the problem was discovered during routine testing of imported products produced from Feb. 1 through April 8.

The affected products have establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Most people infected with the bacteria develop bloody diarrhea and vomiting. The infection is usually diagnosed by testing a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care methods are the usual treatment, though antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

Most people recover within a week, but in rare cases, some do develop a more severe infection.

The USDA said its Food Safety and Inspection Service is “concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.”

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The complete list of products and product codes for the recalled beef can be found here . Labels for the ground beef products can be found here .

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
