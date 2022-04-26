Tim McGraw Reveals What Would Make His 55th Birthday A 'Perfect Night'

Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw has a lot to celebrate, especially as he’s gearing up for his next tour with Brandon Davis , Alexandra Kay and Russell Dickerson included in the star-studded lineup. But the “7500 OBO” artist admitted that one occasion he won’t celebrate (at least, not in any major way) is his birthday. McGraw will turn 55 on Sunday (May 1).

McGraw recently explained that he doesn’t often reflect back on his life, observing that he’s “always looking forward tryin’ to figure out how to improve myself and get better. Even turning 55, I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to offer, still feel like I’ve got a lot more to learn about music and acting and fatherhood and bein’ a husband and bein’ a good person. And I think it’s more about looking forward. You know, one of these days, hopefully, I’ll sit in my chair and kick back and look back at my life.”

Instead, McGraw will reflect on and celebrate with his three daughters — ages 25, 23 and 20 — though he pointed out that no one in the family are “big birthday celebrators. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we’re not big birthday celebrators, and I don’t have anything planned.” He continued, in the statement shared by his record label, that his ideal birthday is a low-key evening with his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill : “To me, a perfect night on my 55th birthday would be to hang with my wife on the couch and watch a great movie.”