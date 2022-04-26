ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Reveals What Would Make His 55th Birthday A 'Perfect Night'

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47A0B9_0fKgU4MJ00
Photo: Getty Images

Tim McGraw has a lot to celebrate, especially as he’s gearing up for his next tour with Brandon Davis , Alexandra Kay and Russell Dickerson included in the star-studded lineup. But the “7500 OBO” artist admitted that one occasion he won’t celebrate (at least, not in any major way) is his birthday. McGraw will turn 55 on Sunday (May 1).

McGraw recently explained that he doesn’t often reflect back on his life, observing that he’s “always looking forward tryin’ to figure out how to improve myself and get better. Even turning 55, I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to offer, still feel like I’ve got a lot more to learn about music and acting and fatherhood and bein’ a husband and bein’ a good person. And I think it’s more about looking forward. You know, one of these days, hopefully, I’ll sit in my chair and kick back and look back at my life.”

Instead, McGraw will reflect on and celebrate with his three daughters — ages 25, 23 and 20 — though he pointed out that no one in the family are “big birthday celebrators. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we’re not big birthday celebrators, and I don’t have anything planned.” He continued, in the statement shared by his record label, that his ideal birthday is a low-key evening with his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill : “To me, a perfect night on my 55th birthday would be to hang with my wife on the couch and watch a great movie.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Brandon Davis
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood's sprawling $3million forever home is so unexpected

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have a beautiful home in Tennessee on a whopping 400-acre plot, offering plenty of space for their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. By comparison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion reportedly sits on 7.4 acres of land – so Carrie's property is around 54 times bigger than the royals' home. The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominee and the ice hockey player spent $3million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy