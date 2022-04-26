ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Biel Opens Up About Marriage 'Ups & Downs' With Justin Timberlake

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Biel has opened up about her marriage with Justin Timberlake . In a recent interview with Access Hollywood , she opened up about their upcoming wedding anniversary. On October 19, the couple will celebrate their 10th anniversary after tying the knot in Italy back in 2012. Biel told the outlet that time has "flown by" and that she's "very proud" of her marriage.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” she said. “I just feel really proud of it.” The actress kept it real, acknowledging the obstacles that have been thrown their way. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she said.

Timberlake had a rough go in the media last year when he received backlash following the release of the New York Times ' Framing Britney Spears documentary as well as a resurfacing conversation about his and Janet Jackson 's infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post . Biel showed public support by commenting "I love you" on the post.

